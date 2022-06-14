Join us for some Mario Strikers: Battle League Football on today's GR Live

HQ

Last Friday, Nintendo and Next Level Games ended a 15-year drought by launching a new game in the Mario Strikers series. Known as Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, this game brought back the series' signature style of gameplay but also looked to iterate and expand on that with some more advanced mechanics and also a hefty amount of online support.

With plenty to dive into, we're going to be playing some Mario Strikers: Battle League Football on today's GR Live, where our very own David will be hosting and taking to the pitch to score some goals as Mario, Luigi and co.

Be sure to join David at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for an hour of intense and fast-paced footy action.

And before we do start, be sure to also read our review of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football here or catch the video review below.