Join us for some Little Orpheus on today's GR Live

Despite being a mobile title for quite some time, The Chinese Room's Little Orpheus only made its debut on PC and consoles recently. The indie action-adventure game has arrived as a definitive edition that includes remastered graphics and even some bonus content, and with this being the case, we're going to be checking out the subterranean explorative tale on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to dive into an hour of Little Orpheus. You can catch her at the typical place of the GR Live homepage when she goes live in a few hours. And until that time, be sure to also watch the latest trailer for the game below.