Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Little Orpheus

Join us for some Little Orpheus on today's GR Live

We're heading on a trip to the centre of the Earth.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite being a mobile title for quite some time, The Chinese Room's Little Orpheus only made its debut on PC and consoles recently. The indie action-adventure game has arrived as a definitive edition that includes remastered graphics and even some bonus content, and with this being the case, we're going to be checking out the subterranean explorative tale on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to dive into an hour of Little Orpheus. You can catch her at the typical place of the GR Live homepage when she goes live in a few hours. And until that time, be sure to also watch the latest trailer for the game below.

HQ
Little Orpheus

Related texts



Loading next content