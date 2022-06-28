Cookies

F1 22

Join us for some F1 22 on today's GR Live

We're going to be burning some rubber in Codemasters' latest iteration of the racing series.

HQ

Today is sort of the unofficial launch date for F1 22, as owners of the Champions Edition of the game can start playing from today, despite the fact that the actual release date is Friday, July 1. With this being the case, we're going to be checking out Codemasters' latest iteration of the racing series on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and taking the new era of cars for a spin.

Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for an hour of gameplay, where I'll be pushing the car to its limits in the hunt for victories and the elusive world championship title.

And until I do go live, make sure to catch the launch trailer for F1 22 below, and also read our review of the game here.

HQ
F1 22

