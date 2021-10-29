Join us for some extreme sports action in Riders Republic on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday, Ubisoft launched Riders Republic, giving fans of extreme sports a chance to take to the ultimate dirt, snow, and airborne playground that is this sports game. Featuring a variety of different methods to get around, including bikes, skis, wingsuits, snowboards, rocket bikes, and plenty of others, Riders is based in a fictional land that consists of several US national parks all mashed together, which is known as The Republic.

With the game servers just opening recently, we're busy preparing for our review, but with that in mind, we will be diving into Riders Republic on today's GR Live to indulge ourselves in all kinds of gnarly action.

You can join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where Ben will be hosting a stream of the game for two hours. And if you're looking for an idea of what is to come, be sure to check out the launch trailer for Riders Republic below.