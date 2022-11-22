Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Evil West

Join us for some Evil West on today's GR Live

We're going to be slaying some Wild West vampires in a few hours.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today is the release date for Flying Wild Hog's latest video game. Known as Evil West, this action game takes players to a supernatural version of the Wild West, where the aim is to face off with hordes of vampires and nasty creatures that are intending to take over the world, all by using your armada of gear and weapons to blow them into tons of tiny chunks.

While you can read our thoughts on the game right here, you can also join us in a few hours as we look to check out the opening hour of Evil West on today's GR Live. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage, our very own Rebeca will be hosting this time and will be getting her hands dirty as the famed vampire hunter Jesse Rentier.

Evil West

Related texts

0
Evil WestScore

Evil West
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Flying Wild Hog is taking us to a version of the Wild West overrun by vampiric blood-suckers in this action title.



Loading next content