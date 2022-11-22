Join us for some Evil West on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the release date for Flying Wild Hog's latest video game. Known as Evil West, this action game takes players to a supernatural version of the Wild West, where the aim is to face off with hordes of vampires and nasty creatures that are intending to take over the world, all by using your armada of gear and weapons to blow them into tons of tiny chunks.

While you can read our thoughts on the game right here, you can also join us in a few hours as we look to check out the opening hour of Evil West on today's GR Live. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage, our very own Rebeca will be hosting this time and will be getting her hands dirty as the famed vampire hunter Jesse Rentier.