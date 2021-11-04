English
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Join us for some early access to Call of Duty: Vanguard on today's GR Live

We're diving headfirst into Sledgehammer Games anticipated shooter.

Tomorrow is a pretty big day for fans of the shooter genre, as it marks the global launch of the next instalment into the Call of Duty franchise. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, with a bit of help from Activision's other studios on Zombies for example, Call of Duty: Vanguard is looking to bring a cinematic take on World War 2 to players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

While we can't tell you much about our thoughts on the game until we publish our review at 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET on Friday morning, we will be jumping into Vanguard on today's GR Live, where we'll be exploring what the latest instalment into the long-running shooter series will be bringing to the table.

You can join us at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage, where Eirik will be hosting and taking us through what Vanguard is serving up for the typical two hours we're live.

And, to tie you over until we kick off, be sure to watch Vanguard's action-packed launch trailer below.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard
Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Sledgehammer Games' latest instalment into the long-running shooter series offers up some great improvements, but still feels a bit safe at its core.



