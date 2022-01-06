Join us for some Dandy Ace on today's GR Live

HQ

With the New Year now in full swing, we're continuing our daily GR Live streams, by taking a look at Mad Mimic's action game Dandy Ace later today. Designed as an isometric roguelike dungeon crawler, this title tasks players with jumping into the shoes of the magician Dandy Ace as he uses his special abilities and powers to face all kinds of bizarre enemies in an effort to escape a cursed mirror that the Green-Eyed Illusionist, Lele has trapped him in.

With a wide array of levels to tackle and bountiful list of characters to meet, we're going to be diving into Dandy Ace later today, at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, with Rebeca hosting for the usual two hours.

Ahead of us going live, be sure to also catch some gameplay of Dandy Ace below, and also read our review of the game here.