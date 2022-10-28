Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Join us for some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on today's GR Live

Now that Infinity Ward's anticipated shooter has officially debuted, we're going to be jumping into some of the multiplayer in a few hours.

The next instalment in the Call of Duty series has arrived. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is fully here, following a brief stint where the campaign was offered up as an early access product to pre-orderers.

But now the full game is here and the multiplayer servers have opened up, we're going to be ringing in a new era of Call of Duty by leaping into Modern Warfare II's multiplayer on today's GR Live.

Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for an hour of gameplay to head into the weekend with. And until we do start, be sure to catch our thoughts on the campaign right here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

