Join us for some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on today's GR Live

The next instalment in the Call of Duty series has arrived. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is fully here, following a brief stint where the campaign was offered up as an early access product to pre-orderers.

But now the full game is here and the multiplayer servers have opened up, we're going to be ringing in a new era of Call of Duty by leaping into Modern Warfare II's multiplayer on today's GR Live.

Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for an hour of gameplay to head into the weekend with. And until we do start, be sure to catch our thoughts on the campaign right here.