Are you unsure of what to do this Friday evening? Well, if you're up for it, we're streaming as we do every weekday and we'd love for you to join us. Today, we're hopping back into Ninja Theory's Bleeding Edge and since Mekko just released, we'll take a look at the new playable character on stream.

Sound interesting? Make sure to head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST) to join the fun.