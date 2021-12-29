Join us for some Black Desert Online on today's GR Live

HQ

A few days ago, the Korean developer Pearl Abyss introduced the massive Class Reboot update to its living world MMORPG Black Desert Online, an update that significantly changed how 17 of the title's classes play in-game, with new combos and moves to use to boot. With a lot of new features and even the promise of a new region to explore called the Mountain of Eternal Winter coming in the near future, Black Desert has changed quite a lot over the past couple of days, and with this in mind, we're going to be diving a little bit of Black Desert Online on today's GR Live, to see how this update has changed the overall experience and to see how some of the classes look and play today.

As per usual, you can join us at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, where we'll be live for two hours, with Ben hosting. Be sure to drop by and see what has changed in-game with us, as we explore the wide and varied open world for ourselves.