Join us for PlayStation's latest State of Play on tonight's GR Live

Tonight is a big night for PlayStation fans, as Sony will be hosting its first State of Play broadcast of the year. The show will feature around 15 games in a broadcast that is said to last for approximately 40 minutes, and will feature a slate of upcoming titles (like Rise of the Ronin and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth) as well as some other rumoured projects (such as a new Metro game).

With the show planned to start at 22:00 GMT / 23:00 CET, we're going to be watching the show on tonight's GR Live, so be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage to catch each of the reveals and announcements as they happen.