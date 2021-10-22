LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Halloween Events Bonanza
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Join us for our special Halloween Events Bonanza on today's GR Live

We will be taking a look at spooky events within some of our favourite titles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Halloween is now less than 10 days away and plenty of our favourite games are holding special events to welcome in the spooky holiday. With Halloween events being so widespread these days, we thought we'd dedicate an entire stream to looking at some of our favourites rather than just focusing on one specific title as usual.

Starting at 15:00 BST/ 16:00 CEST over on our GR Live homepage, our host Dóri will be checking out seasonal updates in a range of titles including Overwatch and Call of Duty: Warzone. Be sure to keep an eye out for some surprises too.

Join us for our special Halloween Events Bonanza on today's GR Live


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy