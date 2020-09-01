Join us for NVIDIA's Ultimate Countdown showcase

You're watching Advertisements

After celebrating the past 21 years in PC hardware developments, NVIDIA tonight looks to turn its attention to the future in a showcase entitled 'The Ultimate Countdown'.

What is planned to be revealed? Well, we're actually not too sure, but we expect to see the reveal of the RTX3000 series, as well as a few glimpses back at past hardware. Maybe there could be a few surprises thrown in here and there too? For now, at least, who knows.

Be sure to join us at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST over on GR Live to catch the full show and see what NVIDIA has planned for 2021 and beyond.