Join us for Metal: Hellsinger on today's GR Live

HQ

In just a couple of days, The Outsiders will be launching its rhythm-based FPS Metal: Hellsinger. This game tasks players with venturing through the eight hells, slaying hordes of demons all to the beat of a metal soundtrack that features various artists and musicians from famous metal bands.

While the full release is set for September 15, we're going to be getting an early look at Metal: Hellsinger on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and jumping into an hour of the game, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

And until we do start, be sure to catch a trailer for Metal: Hellsinger below.