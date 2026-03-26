Join us for Life is Strange: Reunion and the Xbox Partner Preview on a GR Live double-bill this afternoon

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Today is quite a hectic one for gamers, as this afternoon will mark the arrival of Deck Nine's Life is Strange: Reunion, with the launch happening at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, an hour before this week's big showcase occurs, with Xbox's Partner Preview kicking off at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET.

As we're going to be hopping into an hour of Life is Strange: Reunion starting from this launch time, which just so happens to be our usual GR Live start time, we figured we may as well stick around and also catch the Xbox Partner Preview afterwards, making for a double-bill livestream that you won't want to miss.

As usual, you can catch all of the action at the GR Live homepage, with Life is Strange commencing at 4PM GMT/5PM CET and the Xbox show from 5PM GMT/6PM CET. You won't want to miss this.