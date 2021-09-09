Join us for GR Live double-whammy later today

HQ

Today is going to be a pretty exciting one. Not only are we getting the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections but Sony is hosting a broadcast set to deliver and look at the future of PlayStation 5.

Known as the PlayStation Showcase 2021, the event will be around 40 minutes in length, and to mark the occasion, we're going to be streaming the event, and hosting a 30 minute pre-show before, and a 20 minute post-show after.

But, since that is taking place in the evening, we also have a regular GR Live stream planned for you, at the usual time, where Ben will be going on a sci-fi adventure in Dark Crystal Games latest title Encased.

So, to make sure you don't miss any of the action, here's what we have planned for today, all on the GR Live homepage.

Encased at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST

PlayStation Showcase 2021 at 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST (with pre-show 30 mins before, and post show after the broadcast concludes)