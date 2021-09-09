LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Encased
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Encased

Join us for GR Live double-whammy later today

We're going on a sci-fi adventure in Encased, and then will be checking out the PlayStation Showcase in the evening.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today is going to be a pretty exciting one. Not only are we getting the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections but Sony is hosting a broadcast set to deliver and look at the future of PlayStation 5.

Known as the PlayStation Showcase 2021, the event will be around 40 minutes in length, and to mark the occasion, we're going to be streaming the event, and hosting a 30 minute pre-show before, and a 20 minute post-show after.

But, since that is taking place in the evening, we also have a regular GR Live stream planned for you, at the usual time, where Ben will be going on a sci-fi adventure in Dark Crystal Games latest title Encased.

So, to make sure you don't miss any of the action, here's what we have planned for today, all on the GR Live homepage.

Encased at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST

PlayStation Showcase 2021 at 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST (with pre-show 30 mins before, and post show after the broadcast concludes)

Encased
Encased

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy