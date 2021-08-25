Join us for Gamescom Opening Night Live! on today's GR Live

HQ

Despite the fact that Xbox hosted its Gamescom broadcast yesterday, the actual trade fair begins today. To celebrate that fact, Geoff Keighley is hosting an Opening Night Live! broadcast once again to dish out a bunch of reveals and updates on new and upcoming games, and we're going to be co-streaming it!

That's right, to mark the start of Gamescom 2021, we're going to be streaming Opening Night Live! on today's GR Live, where we also intend to host a pre and post show to speculate first, and then chat about what was revealed.

You can see all the action at the GR Live homepage starting from 18:30 BST / 19:30 CEST, when our pre-show begins, which will lead directly into the main Opening Night Live! broadcast at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST. This is slated to run for around two hours, meaning we're aiming to start our post show around 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST.