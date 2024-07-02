Join us for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is a huge day for Final Fantasy XIV fans as the much anticipated Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail expansion is making its arrival. Taking players to a new part of the realm, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will revolve around the continent of Tural and its golden city, which is facing a succession turmoil.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is also bringing with it two new Jobs to try your hand at. The Viper is a dual-blade-wielding DPS Job ideal for those looking to get up close and personal, whereas the Pictomancer is a magical ranged DPS Job that aims to weave imagination into reality. With these two additions, there are now 21 Jobs available to put to the test on a single character.

But this isn't all, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is arriving with a level cap increase, seeing the maximum level pushed into triple digits for the first time. We can also look forward to a new playable race, the female Hrothgar, plus several new areas to explore, Dungeons to complete, and Raids to overcome. Oh, and let's not forget the big graphical update that will see a host of visual improvements introduced, including enhanced textures and shadows and better material qualities for characters and environments.

With so much to look forward to, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST to catch the opening two hours of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is available right now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Mac.