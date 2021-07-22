Join us for EA Play tonight

EA Play is now merely just a few hours away, and with the company stepping away from E3 earlier this year, we expect it to have some pretty juicy announcements.

EA has a number of top-tier releases lined up for the remainder of 2021 such as Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 2021 and we expect to hear about them more in detail. We also bet that we hear more about content coming to the company's existing titles such as Knockout City, Apex Legends, and The Sims 4. There have additionally been some rumours floating around that EA could be bringing the Dead Space series after an absence of eight years, so it will be interesting to see if this comes to fruition.

