Join us for day one of QuakeCon Nordic on today's GR Live

A few days ago, we announced that we are the official streaming partner of QuakeCon Nordic this year, meaning you can look forward to a whole range of Bethesda-related content coming through our various channels over today and tomorrow.

To kick this celebration of the developer off, we're going to be going live at the slightly earlier time of 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST today, at the usual place of the GR Live homepage, and as for what we have planned, here is a rundown of the events for today (with all times being in CEST).

15:00 -15:10 - Stream starts!

15:10 -16:15 - Mods and creations in the World of Bethesda with Elianora.

16:30- 17:00 - MachinesGames - Quake and being a Swedish game studio.

17:10-18:30 - Fun and challenges in ESO: Blackwood with Michi, QueenE, Valter Skarsgard and ItsNatashaFFS.

18:45-19:45 - DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One gameplay with Ashewyn.

19:45-20:00 - Wrap-up!

Then of course, we'll also be back tomorrow with day two. We'll update you on the plans for that tomorrow, but if you want to see what is in store, you can check out the handy graphic below.