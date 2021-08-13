Join us for an indie metroidvania adventure in Axiom Verge 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

A couple of days ago, we had the latest Indie World Showcase from Nintendo. The broadcast was packed with announcements and even launches of a range of indie games, and one that was featured was the anticipated sequel to 2015's Axiom Verge: Axiom Verge 2.

This game, coming from Thomas Happ is now available to pick up and play on Nintendo

Switch, PlayStation 4 and on PC (via the Epic Games Store) and to celebrate that, we're going to be taking it for a spin on stream later today.

At the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, at the usual place of the GR Live homepage, you can look forward to Dori taking you through the first two hours of the game. If you're looking forward to a teaser of what is to come, be sure to check out Axiom Verge 2's launch trailer below.