Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Join us for an hour of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on today's GR Live

We're checking out Team Ninja's latest action-RPG offering.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today is the global launch day for the latest title from the Nioh and Ninja Gaiden creators, Team Ninja. This game doesn't belong to either of those two franchises however, as this is a brand new IP that takes players to the Three Kingdoms era of China to face off with all kinds of baddies and monsters.

Known as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we'll be carving our name in history in this action-RPG on today's GR Live, where starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be diving into the first hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

And with the stream planned for later today, you can take a look at our review of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty right here and below, to see our full thoughts and opinions.

HQ
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Related texts

0
Wo Long: Fallen DynastyScore

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
REVIEW. Written by Joakim Sjögren

Team Ninja attempts to create yet another Dark Souls challenger, but unlike the much-loved Nioh adventures, the new Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty unfortunately falls on its own sword.



Loading next content