Join us for an hour of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on today's GR Live

Today is the global launch day for the latest title from the Nioh and Ninja Gaiden creators, Team Ninja. This game doesn't belong to either of those two franchises however, as this is a brand new IP that takes players to the Three Kingdoms era of China to face off with all kinds of baddies and monsters.

Known as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we'll be carving our name in history in this action-RPG on today's GR Live, where starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be diving into the first hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

And with the stream planned for later today, you can take a look at our review of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty right here and below, to see our full thoughts and opinions.