Tinykin

Join us for an hour of Tinykin on today's GR Live

We're checking out the Pikmin-inspired title in a few hours.

It was only recently that Splashteam released its Pikmin-inspired 3D puzzler Tinykin, a game where you have to gather hundreds of small, unusual creatures and use their powers to explore the world and return protagonist Milo back to his regular human size. Needless to say, it's quite an interesting premise, which is what makes us interested in diving into the game on today's GR Live.

So, from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch Rebeca as she starts her journey in the adorable game and starts collecting and using Tinykin.

And until that time does arrive, be sure to check out a trailer for the game below to get an idea of what will be in store in a few hours.

Tinykin

