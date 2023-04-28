Join us for an hour of Strayed Lights on today's GR Live

Earlier this week, developer Embers launched its latest project, the colourful, combat-heavy, action-adventure game, Strayed Lights, a title that tasks players with exploring a world of rampant nature and corrupted cities as a growing source of light, all in the effort of restoring balance and fighting your inner demons.

With plenty of action-packed combat encounters promised, tough platforming sections, and more, we're going to be jumping into the opening hour of Strayed Lights on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting.

Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to catch the action as it unfolds, and to see how Strayed Lights shapes up now that it has debuted on PC and consoles.