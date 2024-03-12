Join us for an hour of Stolen Realm on today's GR Live

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams today by turning our attention to developer Burst2Flame Entertainment's recently launched turn-based tactical dungeon crawling looter, Stolen Realm.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

So, be sure to drop by and catch the action as happens if you've been interested in seeing how this low-poly solo or online co-op game works in practice.