Second Extinction

Join us for an hour of Second Extinction on today's GR Live

We're going to be slaying some mutated dinos in a few hours.

HQ

While it was originally expected to leave Early Access today, developer Systemic Reaction recently announced the decision to push the full release of Second Extinction until November, as it wants to ensure the team irons out any remaining kinks and issues, in a safe and healthy manner.

But despite this being the case, we're going to be jumping into a bit of the game on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and looking to slug it out with an array of mutated dinosaurs, all in an effort to reclaim the planet from the vicious giant lizards.

Join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for an hour of gameplay, and until we do start, be sure to check out some gameplay for Second Extinction below.

HQ
Second Extinction

