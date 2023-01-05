Join us for an hour of MythForce on today's GR Live

We're continuing our selection of livestreams this week by diving into an 80s cartoon-inspired first-person roguelite adventure that brings sword and sorcery together for a fantastical dungeon crawling experience.

Known as MythForce, this title sees players suiting up as an array of unique characters, and then being tasked with exploring and facing off with the horrors that lurk within the Castle of Evil, all in an effort to secure the best loot possible.

If this all sounds like something that would be up your street, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET to catch our very own Rebeca as she delves into developer Beamdog's Early Access action game.