Join us for an hour of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on today's GR Live

It's finally time for Warhorse to debut its RPG sequel Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. The title has already received very positive reviews, including from us, but fans are still waiting to dive in for themselves, as the game won't launch until 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET today (you can see the full release map here). With that being the case, we're going to be marking the arrival of the game by checking it out on today's GR Live.

Starting at the very moment the game becomes available at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to get a glimpse at this exciting RPG that is already receiving Game of the Year nods.