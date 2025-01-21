Join us for an hour of Hyper Light Breaker on today's GR Live

HQ

While many have fond memories of Hyper Light Drifter and even Solar Ash, developer Heart Machine's latest project has had a bit more of a turbulent launch. Known as Hyper Light Breaker, the game has debuted to a mixed reception on Steam and the community has been quite vocal on social media about some of the design and gameplay choices used.

With this in mind, we're going to be checking out the game for ourselves on today's GR Live to see how it actually is shaping up. Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of Hyper Light Breaker all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see what I think about this challenging adventure experience.