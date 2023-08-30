Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Goodbye Volcano High

Join us for an hour of Goodbye Volcano High on today's GR Live

We're facing the struggles of high school and existential threat in this narrative-heavy title.

Picking up on this week's batch of GR Live streams, today, our very own Rebeca will be back and will be checking out the opening hour of KO_OP's narrative-heavy title, Goodbye Volcano High.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, Rebeca will be playing through the first hour of Goodbye Volcano High, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to check out a first look at this adventure featuring a colourful cast of anthropomorphic dinosaurs as they struggle to survive high school all while facing the existential threat of an incoming meteor.

Essentially, if you wished Riverdale had a prehistoric setting, this could be the game for you.

Goodbye Volcano High

