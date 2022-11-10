Join us for an hour of Genshin Impact on today's GR Live

HQ

Just recently, Genshin Impact received yet another update, bringing a collection of new content to the game. From new playable characters, to extra weapons, bosses to have to face, and even new events, there's a lot to explore, which is why we're going to be jumping into Genshin Impact on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to jump into an hour of the latest Genshin Impact content. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch all of the action as it unfolds.

And until we do go live, be sure to also read the patch notes for Update 3.2 to see what it is serving up.