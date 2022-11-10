Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Genshin Impact

Join us for an hour of Genshin Impact on today's GR Live

We're going to be checking out the latest content in miHoYo's popular title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Just recently, Genshin Impact received yet another update, bringing a collection of new content to the game. From new playable characters, to extra weapons, bosses to have to face, and even new events, there's a lot to explore, which is why we're going to be jumping into Genshin Impact on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to jump into an hour of the latest Genshin Impact content. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch all of the action as it unfolds.

And until we do go live, be sure to also read the patch notes for Update 3.2 to see what it is serving up.

Genshin Impact

Related texts

0
Genshin ImpactScore

Genshin Impact
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"The completely unfair progress system in combination with the dangerous monetisation traps create an unreal, dystopian reality."

0
Meet the Genshin Impact version of Aloy

Meet the Genshin Impact version of Aloy
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

During yesterday's Opening Night Live, we finally got to see more from the super cute Genshin Impact version of Aloy (of Horizon: Zero Dawn fame). She arrives on the...



Loading next content