Join us for an hour of Fallout 76 on today's GR Live

A few weeks ago, Bethesda significantly expanded the Fallout 76 offering, by launching The Pitt expansion, a new batch of content that takes players to the post-apocalyptic version of the city of Pittsburgh. It's here that vault dwellers will find themselves trapped in a conflict between the Union Faction that call the city home, and the Fanatics that are invading and looking to claim Pittsburgh for their own.

Offering a range of Expedition missions that each reward powerful and useful loot and gear, The Pitt will require players to properly prepare for incursions as the city is also home to various other deadly and dangerous creatures, including Trogs, and more.

But The Pitt isn't all that has arrived in Fallout 76 as of late, as Season 10 - Red Rocket Presents: The City of Steel, has also started, bringing a new gameboard packed with goodies and cosmetics to unlock and flaunt in-game.

And if all of this isn't enough of a reason to be excited, as Fallout is soon to celebrate its 25th Anniversary (with the original title debuting on October 10, 1997), Bethesda is hosting a Free Play Week for Fallout 76 over the coming days, so while you can tune into the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to watch us explore Appalachia and The Pitt, you can jump in yourself to see how the multiplayer RPG has changed over the years since it debuted in 2018.

Check out the launch trailer for The Pitt below to see what the expansion is bringing to the table.