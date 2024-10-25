Join us for an hour of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on today's GR Live

HQ

We're going to be concluding this week by turning our attention to the latest instalment in the Call of Duty series. To mark the arrival of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, we're going to be dedicating today's GR Live stream to checking out an hour of Treyarch's latest effort.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I'm going to be hosting and diving into an hour of Black Ops 6 all from the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to revel in some Campaign and Multiplayer action.

If you're interested in seeing what I'll be in store for, check out our latest preview of Black Ops 6, as we're currently in the process of producing our review of the game.