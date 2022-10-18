Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
A Plague Tale: Requiem

Join us for an hour of A Plague Tale: Requiem on today's GR Live

We're checking out a bunch of Asobo Studio's adventure sequel.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today is the global launch day of A Plague Tale: Requiem, an action-adventure sequel from French developer Asobo Studio, which picks up and continues to tell the story of the De Rune siblings, Amicia and Hugo, as they travel across Europe in search of a cure to the latter's horrible illness, all while evading pursuing attackers.

The game has arrived on PC, Xbox Series, and PS5, and is available right now as part of the Game Pass offering. To mark this big launch, we're going to be jumping into A Plague Tale: Requiem on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and looking to play an hour of the sequel from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. You can catch the action as it unfolds at the GR Live homepage.

And until we do go live, be sure to also read our review of A Plague Tale: Requiem right here.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Related texts

0
A Plague Tale: RequiemScore

A Plague Tale: Requiem
REVIEW. Written by Joakim Sjögren

The next chapter of Amicia and Hugo's story is here, and we've got plenty of thoughts about this compelling, emotional adventure.



Loading next content