Join us for an FMV adventure in Bloodshore on today's GR Live

Today marks the launch day for the latest Wales Interactive title, an FMV adventure that explores battle royales. Known as Bloodshore, this game puts players in the shoes of Nick, a washed-up actor, who has taken on the challenge of this vicious killing game as he looks to win a mega cash prize.

Putting a unique spin on battle royales, one where streamers, actors, and even death row inmates are all fighting for victory, this FMV experience is all about making choices to determine the outcome of its narrative, and to get an idea of what that includes, we'll be spending a couple of hours on today's GR Live playing Bloodshore.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and taking place at the usual spot of the GR Live homepage, today Rebeca will be hosting and taking us through this deadly battle royale adventure.

To get the gist of what is to come, be sure to check out the trailer for Bloodshore below.