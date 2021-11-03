English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bloodshore

Join us for an FMV adventure in Bloodshore on today's GR Live

The latest Wales Interactive title launches today.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Today marks the launch day for the latest Wales Interactive title, an FMV adventure that explores battle royales. Known as Bloodshore, this game puts players in the shoes of Nick, a washed-up actor, who has taken on the challenge of this vicious killing game as he looks to win a mega cash prize.

Putting a unique spin on battle royales, one where streamers, actors, and even death row inmates are all fighting for victory, this FMV experience is all about making choices to determine the outcome of its narrative, and to get an idea of what that includes, we'll be spending a couple of hours on today's GR Live playing Bloodshore.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and taking place at the usual spot of the GR Live homepage, today Rebeca will be hosting and taking us through this deadly battle royale adventure.

To get the gist of what is to come, be sure to check out the trailer for Bloodshore below.

HQ
Bloodshore

Related texts

0
BloodshoreScore

Bloodshore
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Wales Interactive's latest FMV tackles one of the games industry's latest trends: battle royale.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy