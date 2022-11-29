Join us for an extended World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launch stream

HQ

World of Warcraft's latest expansion has now arrived, as Dragonflight has landed, meaning players can now look to head to an all-new part of Azeroth to unlock, tame, and ride Dragons, and complete a new storyline to level up and earn all kinds of exciting new loot.

To this end, we're going to be hosting a launch day stream (although technically the expansion debuted incredibly late last night) to see a bunch of what Dragonflight is bringing to the table. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting a behemoth of a stream, and will be exploring the Dragon Isles for four hours.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds, and until we do start, be sure to catch the launch trailer for Dragonflight below.