You're watching Advertisements

Ahead of Gamescom, we were lucky enough to get our mitts on a short playable demo of Little Nightmares 2, and we thought we'd share our thoughts with you in the video preview attached below. As you can see in the footage included therein, this spine-chilling sequel from Tarsier Studios ups the ante with more gruesome character designs than you can shake a spikey, deformed stick at. Check it out.