Join us for a test drive of the Mercedes EQE SUV

While Gamereactor veterans will know to check out our Quick Look video series for information about the latest and most exciting technology, for automotive fans, you can instead look at our EV Hour series.

While we've had the chance to look at a slate of exciting electric cars as part of this video series in the past, including Teslas, Volvos, BMWs, Audis, Polestars, and more, today we're expanding our effort with a Mercedes.

That's right, on the latest episode of the show, Magnus has belted up and taken the Mercedes EQE SUV for a spin around the Danish countryside, where he puts to the test the promised 334 mile-battery, plays around with the fancy infotainment system, and shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the car too. Be sure to check out the latest episode of EV Hour below to see that all for yourself.