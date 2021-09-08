Join us for a special Unity-themed GR Live later today

A few weeks ago, we ran a special set of articles and videos where we delved into the many different services and systems that Unity offers that make it More Than An Engine. We explored the features that help developers create games, checked out the support services in place to assist where possible, dove into the matchmaking systems built into Unity, and even examined post-launch procedures and what Unity does to help a creator generate revenue from their product. You can take a look at our full Unity subpage where we go into much greater depth on all of this over here.

But, as a follow-up to this, we're hosting a special, longer GR Live stream later today, where we will be playing three different Unity-developed games, with a few guest appearances from the developers behind them. You can expect plenty of talk about how Unity allowed these creators to bring these projects to life, as well as some commented gameplay, so it's definitely not something you'll want to miss.

To make sure you catch all of the action, we'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for three whole hours, at the usual place of the GR Live homepage. And as for the three games we'll be playing, they will be Len's Island, The Lightbringer, and Return to Nangrim. You can check out when we'll be playing each game below (with all times being in CEST).

16:00-17:00 Len's Island

17:00-18:00 - The Lightbringer

18:00-19:00 - Return to Nangrim