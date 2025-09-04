Join us for a special two-hour bumper stream of Hell is Us on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the release of Hell is Us. A game we've had our eye on since its reveal, Rogue Factor's action-adventure title comes packed with mysteries and puzzles as we explore a war-torn fictional country, playing as Remi as he searches for his long-lost family.

Tying in themes of emotion and the horrors of war as well as including literal horrors in the faceless creatures that are scattered throughout the map, Hell is Us has already proven itself to be a unique and impressive experience, and you can find our full thoughts in our review here.

As this is a two-hour stream, we'll be starting from an earlier time of 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST but the stream can still be found on our Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch pages as well as our very own GR Live Homepage. See you there!