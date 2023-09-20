Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Party Animals

Join us for a Party Animals bonanza on today's GR Live

A bunch of Gamereactor staff are coming together to slug it out in the party title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today is the global launch day for Recreate Games' Party Animals, an adorable party title that tasks players with fighting it out and battling in a variety of daft mini-games, all as a collection of adorable and wacky animal characters.

With plenty of fun promised, we've pulled together a bunch of Gamereactor staff members to hold a special stream where we'll be competing in an eight-person lobby and getting up to all manner of crazy hijinks. So, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to catch the action as it unfolds.

And before we go live, while we are working on our review of the game, you can read our recent preview of Party Animals here for a teaser of what's to come.

Party Animals

Related texts



Loading next content