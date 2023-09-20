Join us for a Party Animals bonanza on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the global launch day for Recreate Games' Party Animals, an adorable party title that tasks players with fighting it out and battling in a variety of daft mini-games, all as a collection of adorable and wacky animal characters.

With plenty of fun promised, we've pulled together a bunch of Gamereactor staff members to hold a special stream where we'll be competing in an eight-person lobby and getting up to all manner of crazy hijinks. So, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to catch the action as it unfolds.

And before we go live, while we are working on our review of the game, you can read our recent preview of Party Animals here for a teaser of what's to come.