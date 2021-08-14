Join us for a cyberpunk adventure in Foreclosed on today's GR Live

We're rounding out another stretch of GR Live streams today, by taking a look at Antab Studios latest narrative-driven action-adventure Foreclosed. Set in a cyberpunk world, this game follows the story of Evan Kapnos after he has been recently foreclosed and stripped of his job, brain implants, and access to the city. With a cyberpunk setting, this game asks players to help Evan escape before his identity and implants are sold off to the highest bidder.

Launching just a few days ago on August 12, we'll be going live with two hours of Foreclosed at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where Rebeca will be hosting.

To get an idea of what is to come, be sure to check out a trailer for the game below.