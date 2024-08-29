Join us for a bumper World of Warcraft: The War Within GR Live stream today

HQ

Later today, we're going to be returning to the fantasy world of Azeroth for a bumper GR Live offering. That's right, I'm going to be hosting this afternoon's GR Live stream, where I will be checking out the opening two hours of World of Warcraft: The War Within, and seeing what the new underground location and the various new threats bring to the table to kickstart the exciting Worldsoul Saga.

Starting at the slightly earlier time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, you will be able to join me at the GR Live homepage for the two-hour-long stream filled to the brim with World of Warcraft action.

Until that does take place, be sure to also check out our recent interview with The War Within's game director Ion Hazzikostas below, as I spent a chunk of time speaking with the Blizzard developer during our time at Gamescom last week.