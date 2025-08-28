Join us for a bumper Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar GR Live this afternoon

HQ

It's time to take a break from the hustle and bustle, and to get away from the city to start a new life in the cosy countryside. Yep, this week a brand new instalment in the Story of Seasons series has made its arrival, and we're going to make this next chapter of the franchise the focus of today's GR Live offering.

Starting at the slightly earlier time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar for two whole hours, meaning we have a bumper GR Live stream in store for you today at the typical homepage location.

I'll be heading to Zephyr Town to meet with the locals and to construct the farm of my dreams, all while helping the townsfolk rejuvenate and rebuild the famous bazaar at the heart of the town with the intent of returning it to its former glory.

Be sure to stop by to get a taste of this cosy and delightful game, which is now available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. Oh, and don't forget to read our full thoughts on the game, in our dedicated review.