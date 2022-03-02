Join us for a bumper Guild Wars 2 stream on today's GR Live

HQ

A couple of days ago, ArenaNet launched the third major expansion for its online RPG, Guild Wars 2, bringing even more content for players to dive into. Known as End of Dragons, this expansion is serving up a list of new additions, such as four new open world districts to explore, a new cast of NPCs to meet, a new specialisation for each of Guild Wars 2's nine character professions, new Strike missions, and even a new personal watercraft and mount, amid plenty of other features.

Needless to say, there's plenty to explore and check out, which is why we're going to be hosting a special GR Live stream today, where we'll be going for twice the usual duration, and going live for four hours.

You can join us at the slightly earlier time of 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET, when we'll be kicking off and starting our four-hour odyssey in the game. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to join in on the action as I get lost in this massive online world.