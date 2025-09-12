Join us for a bumper Borderlands 4 GR Live this afternoon

HQ

It's the big day for Borderlands fans, as the fourth numbered instalment in the series is launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Available as of the moment, fans can flock to stores and digital platforms to snag a copy of Borderlands 4, and to mark this moment, we're going to be hopping into the game on today's GR Live stream too.

Starting at the slightly earlier time of 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST, Alex and myself will be combining and heading to Kairos to cause havoc in the latest chapter of the looter-shooter. We'll be playing through the first couple of hours of the game, all as two of the new Vault Hunters that are available in this game.

Be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds, and also don't forget to read our review of Borderlands 4 right here.