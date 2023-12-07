Join us for a bumper Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora stream on today's GR Live

HQ

Massive Entertainment's take on James Cameron's sci-fi universe, Avatar, has made its debut today on PC and current-gen consoles. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is now available to play, meaning many of you are likely already exploring the Pandoran wilderness and getting to grips with the alien world.

In the spirit of the game making its debut, we're going to be checking out Frontiers of Pandora on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening two hours of the game, for a bumper stream, all starting at the later and now usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, and at the GR Live homepage.

