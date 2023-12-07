Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Join us for a bumper Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora stream on today's GR Live

We'll be checking out the opening two hours of Massive Entertainment's action-adventure game.

HQ

Massive Entertainment's take on James Cameron's sci-fi universe, Avatar, has made its debut today on PC and current-gen consoles. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is now available to play, meaning many of you are likely already exploring the Pandoran wilderness and getting to grips with the alien world.

In the spirit of the game making its debut, we're going to be checking out Frontiers of Pandora on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening two hours of the game, for a bumper stream, all starting at the later and now usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, and at the GR Live homepage.

Ahead of that stream taking place, be sure to read our thoughts on Frontiers of Pandora here, and check out our helpful getting started guide here too.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

