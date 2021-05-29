Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
The Wild at Heart

Join us as we venture into the Deep Woods in The Wild at Heart on today's GR Live

This adorable adventure developed by Moonlight Kids features helpful Pikmin-esque spritelings.

We're rounding out this week's batch of GR Live streams by taking a look at Moonlight Kids' adorable adventure title The Wild at Heart. This game sees you play as two precocious children who amid fleeing hardship have found themselves in a magical world that not only helpful spritelings call home, but also an ancient stygian evil.

As you would expect, we will be going live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage, where we will be checking out the first two hours of the game. To get an idea of what is to come, you can check out the launch trailer below.

The Wild at Heart

