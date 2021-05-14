Join us as we take to the stars in today's GR Live in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

You're watching Advertisements

After being first announced a few months ago, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is launching today, and to mark the occasion, we're going to be checking out the title on our GR Live stream. We're going to be taking command of the Normandy and heading out on a journey among the stars to see how this iconic trilogy of games stacks up with new visual and performance upgrades.

As per usual, you can be sure to catch us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, for two hours of Mass Effect action. And in the meantime, to get an idea of what you can expect, check out the comparison trailer, showing what level of visual upgrade you can expect for the title below.