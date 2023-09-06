Join us as we start our Starfield adventure on today's GR Live

HQ

Now that Starfield has actually launched, following around five days of early access for those who picked up the Premium and Deluxe editions of the game, we're finally going to be starting our adventure in what is the first new Bethesda IP in over 25 years.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I'll be going live and kicking off my Starfield adventure all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by for the opening hour of the mega sci-fi title.

And ahead of the stream taking place in a few hours, you can also read our full thoughts and opinions on Starfield in our review, which you can read right here.